Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,020 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Envista were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Envista by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after acquiring an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,568. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

