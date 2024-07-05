Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 1,330,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,764. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

