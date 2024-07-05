Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 47,682 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.30% of Cabot worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,384,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

