Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $23.15 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,148,000. Cencora makes up approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $66,911,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $51,339,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $50,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $222.50. 648,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,663. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.39.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

