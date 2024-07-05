Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 20,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.12% of NiSource worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 2,031,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,161. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

