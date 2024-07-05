Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 68,247 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 833,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

