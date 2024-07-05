Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 5,909 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Allstate by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 105,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 31.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.44. The stock had a trading volume of 701,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

