Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.47

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 69190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 22.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,320.00. In other news, Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$64,935.50. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00. Insiders have bought a total of 502,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,760 over the last three months. 42.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

