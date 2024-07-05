KWB Wealth Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

