KWB Wealth Takes $372,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

