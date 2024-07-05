KWB Wealth Sells 67,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,866 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $597,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 671,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

