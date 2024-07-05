KWB Wealth Sells 179,264 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,264 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

PXF traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 33,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,834. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.