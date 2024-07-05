KWB Wealth Sells 11,411 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.1% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 405,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,688. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

