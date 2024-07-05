KWB Wealth Raises Position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned 0.14% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Shares of IQSI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $190.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.83. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

