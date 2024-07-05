KWB Wealth Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

WM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.20. The stock had a trading volume of 720,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.