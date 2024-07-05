KWB Wealth Has $1.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPME traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $99.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.