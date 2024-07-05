KWB Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $84,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

