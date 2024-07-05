KuCoin Token (KCS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $848.98 million and $2.24 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.89 or 0.00015705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,040,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,540,492 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

