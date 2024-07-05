Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 4.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 937,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,816,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

