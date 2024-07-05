Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.28. 21,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 145,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Koppers Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

