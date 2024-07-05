Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.54

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 53742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Komatsu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.