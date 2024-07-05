KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $14.22 on Thursday, reaching $853.33. 440,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $770.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

