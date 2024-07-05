Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.64.
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.