Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

