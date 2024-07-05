KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $5.96 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,646.44 or 0.99994369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063316 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01439121 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

