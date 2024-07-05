KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0%

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 36,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 127,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 339.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned 0.19% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.