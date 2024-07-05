Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 362,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. 317,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

