KeyCorp Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $140.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,128,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

