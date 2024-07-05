Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 4,906,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

