Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 402 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.17.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $789.12. 250,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,332. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $780.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

