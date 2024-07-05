Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

UNP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $239.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.