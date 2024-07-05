Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,185.9% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 262,911 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 165,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,204 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

