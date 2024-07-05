Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $127.96. 402,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

