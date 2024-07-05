Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Linde by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after buying an additional 347,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.37. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

