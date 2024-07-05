Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after buying an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,952,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,314. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

