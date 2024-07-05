Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $24.04

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $25.30. Kenon shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 5,121 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

