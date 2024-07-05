Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.23

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 10463938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50.

Get Kendrick Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kendrick Resources

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,135.09). Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.