Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$8.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.91.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

