Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $500.54 million and $3.60 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,171.91 or 0.05573378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 290,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 290,200.52367043. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,272.84776066 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,921,536.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

