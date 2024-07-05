JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.32) to GBX 1,440 ($18.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402 ($17.73).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,278.50 ($16.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,129.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,358.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,274.18.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.57), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,533,126.31). Insiders bought 34 shares of company stock worth $45,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

