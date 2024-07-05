JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $162.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

