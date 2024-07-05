JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $86.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

