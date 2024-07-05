JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up about 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,447,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,600,000 after buying an additional 2,010,391 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,796,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 144,728 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

