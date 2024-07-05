Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.48. 4,806,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

