Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 114 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

LON IHR opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.26. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The company has a market capitalization of £354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,140.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Cedi Frederick acquired 11,748 shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,630.66). Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

