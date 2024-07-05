Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.49. 515,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

