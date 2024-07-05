J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,061 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. 104,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,760. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

