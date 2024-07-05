J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 16,294 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,525. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

