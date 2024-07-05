J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

