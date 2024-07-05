J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.17. 1,071,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,224. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

