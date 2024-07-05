J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,031 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. 2,887,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

